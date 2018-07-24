Suriya announces Rs 1 crore for farmers’ welfare at Kadaikutty Singam success meet

Kadaikutty Singam hit screens on July 13. Kadaikutty Singam hit screens on July 13.

Brothers Suriya and Karthi addressed the media in Chennai on Tuesday to express their gratitude to fans for making their latest film Kadaikutty Singam a success at the box office.

“All credits goes to director Pandiraj,” Suriya said while thanking fans and the media for spreading positive word of mouth about Kadaikutty Singam. The Singam star also heaped praise on the actors who worked on the film and delivered such endearing performances. “An actor should go beyond the story and screenplay and own the space,” noted the actor, who is also the producer of the rural drama.

Karthi was equally content with the response Kadaikutty Singam has received from the audience. “We made this film with a lot of desire. One thing that I learned from this film is positivity, which has been with us since the film went on the floors,” he said, adding that this success will make him do more content-driven films.

Karthi also had a few dietary tips to share at the event, which he also later posted on his Twitter page. “Came across this campaign by farmers #STOP S- stop using white processed sugar (alternates: coconut or palm sugar, jaggery, honey) T- use 8mg of turmeric everyday in food. O- Cold pressed oil is safest. P-use Pulses grown in India(packages should contain information of source) (sic),” he tweeted.

Suriya and Karthi used the platform to recognize members from the farming community. A select group of farmers were given Rs 2 lakh each, while Suriya announced that his production house 2 Entertainment has earmarked Rs 1 crore to carry out welfare programs for Tamil Nadu farmers.

Directed by Pandiraj, Kadaikutty Singam also starred Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arthana Binu and Soori among others.

