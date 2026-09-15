Suriya and Jyotika renew wedding vows 20 years after tying the knot, see video

Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika have renewed their wedding vows, 20 years after tying the knot. The couple took to Instagram to share a video from the intimate ceremony.

In the video, Suriya and Jyotika are seen renewing their vows at a church, seemingly at an overseas location. They are surrounded by their children, Diya and Dev, family members, including Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi, and close friends.

For the event, Jyotika wore a white gown, while Suriya looked dapper in a white suit jacket paired with black trousers.

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Sharing a video from the ceremony, Jyotika wrote in the caption, “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”