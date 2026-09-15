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Suriya and Jyotika renew wedding vows 20 years after tying the knot, see video
For the ceremony, Jyotika wore a white gown, while Suriya looked dapper in a white suit jacket paired with black trousers.
Tamil actors Suriya and Jyotika have renewed their wedding vows, 20 years after tying the knot. The couple took to Instagram to share a video from the intimate ceremony.
In the video, Suriya and Jyotika are seen renewing their vows at a church, seemingly at an overseas location. They are surrounded by their children, Diya and Dev, family members, including Suriya’s brother and actor Karthi, and close friends.
For the event, Jyotika wore a white gown, while Suriya looked dapper in a white suit jacket paired with black trousers.
Sharing a video from the ceremony, Jyotika wrote in the caption, “A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of ‘us’. The people we have become for each other . How ironical – A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of!”
Watch video from Suriya and Jyotika’s wedding vow renewal ceremony:
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Jyotika then shared her vows. It read, “So here are my vows – I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side . I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain – Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live. I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time. I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”
Also Read – Suriya-Jyotika played a married couple on screen three days before real-life wedding
Suriya and Jyotika first shared screen space in Vasanth’s 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar. Their on-screen partnership continued with films like Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Perazhagan (2004), Maayavi (2005) and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).
The couple married in 2006, following which Jyotika stepped away from films for several years to focus on her family. She returned to acting in 2015 with director Rosshan Andrrews’ 36 Vayadhinile.
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