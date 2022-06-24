Suriya, Jyotika come on board Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi: ‘New thoughts and writing must be celebrated’

June 24, 2022 9:37:15 pm
Suriya and Jyotika announced on Friday that they will present the upcoming film Gargi, starring Sai Pallavi. Suriya took to Twitter and posted a click with the film’s team, along with words of appreciation for Sai.
Suriya, who runs the production house 2D Entertainment, tweeted, “Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi. Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!” Sai Pallavi quoted the tweet and wrote, “Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot.”
🙈Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture ❤️ This means a lot ☺️❤️@SakthiFilmFctry ☺️@2D_ENTPVTLTD ☺️
#Gargi https://t.co/WyOa1eyZsi
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 24, 2022
Gargi is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, who made his debut as a director with Nivin Pauly starrer Richie (2017).
The first look poster of Gargi was released on Sai Pallavi’s 30th birthday in May this year. The makers also posted behind-the-scenes footage that showed how Sai breathed life into her character.
In Gargi, Sai Pallavi’s character is embroiled in some sort of a legal battle. And she constantly seeks the truth and demands respect from her family, who treat her unfairly because she is a woman. This leads to her fighting a multifront war with family, society and the system.
