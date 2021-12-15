Suriya, Jyotika chat with locals as they enjoy beach vacation in Kerala

Tamil actor Suriya is one of the most adored actors in Kerala, which is evident from the fan base that he enjoys in the state. Recently, a video of the Jai Bhim actor has been going around online where he can be seen interacting with some of the locals of Chavakkad beach, Kerala.

Suriya and his wife, actor Jyotika, were in Kerala for a vacation, where he also trained for martial art form Kalaripayattu for his upcoming film with Vetri Maaran. This is the first time that Suriya and Vetri Maaran are collaborating for a movie.

In the video, Suriya and Jyotika can be seen having a heartfelt conversation with the locals. In another video, they were seen walking along the beach enjoying the view.

Suriya’s recent release Jai Bhim has made waves internationally. The TJ Gnanavel directorial was widely appreciated by critics and the audience. The film was ranked on top as per IMDb. Indianexpress.com’s review of the film called it Suriya’s most powerful film till date. The review further read, “Suriya feels natural and very comfortable in the role of a firebrand advocate. It is as if he’s not just performing the lines written by the director, but he really believes in every word and gesture he delivers in this film.”

Suriya will next be seen in Etharkkum Thunidhavan which is scheduled to release in February 2022.