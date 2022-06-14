Suriya, Jyothika look like a million bucks in viral photo

Suriya and Jyothika’s relationship is the stuff that fairy tales are made of. The couple continues to give relationship goals to fans even after all these years. They were recently clicked at a function. And, a photo from the event is making the rounds on the internet.

In the viral photo, Suriya and Jyothika are seen in ethnic wear.

Suriya and Jyothika keep a low profile. They rarely share updates about their personal life on their social media handles.

Suriya and Jyothika met on the sets of the 1998 romantic drama Poovellam Kettupar and instantly hit it off. After dating for eight years, the couple got married in 2006. They have two children – son Dev and daughter Diya. Jyothika took a break of eight years from acting after her marriage and returned to movies in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile. She is also managing the production house 2D Entertainment along with Suriya.

Suriya is currently basking in the success of Vikram. His cameo as Rolex in Vikram has become a pop culture sensation of sorts. In the film, he traded his exemplary citizen personality for a ruthless gangster swag. It is said director Lokesh Kanagaraj will further extend the world of Vikram with a full-fledged movie on Suriya’s character Rolex.

Suriya is now shooting for Bala’s next directorial. He also has Vetrimaran’s Vaadivaasal in the pipeline.