Suriya-Jyothika, Kartik Aaryan get vaccinated against Covid-19, see photos

Suriya and Jyothika get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Actor Suriya on Tuesday took to his Twitter to share the pictures of him and his wife Jyothika receiving their first dose of vaccination against the coronavirus. The star couple took the vaccination at a private hospital in Chennai. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a photo as he got his first jab.

The Bhool Bhulaiya actor shared a photo on Twitter and wrote, “Now loading: Antibodies…” Kartik had tested positive for the virus earlier this year. He had tested negative in April. “Negative ➖ 14 din ka vanvaas khatam 🕺🏻 Back to work 🦥,” he had written.

Suriya had also tested positive in February this year. He was subsequently hospitalized for a few days. However, he made a quick recovery and returned to the sets of his upcoming film by the second week of March.

Suriya was busy shooting for director Pandiraj’s untitled film, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, when the second wave of the coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again. He will resume shooting for the film after current restrictions on film shooting is relaxed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Alongside Suriya, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. Pandiraj’s frequent collaborator, composer D. Imman, is scoring the music.

The project will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. Suriya also has a film, titled Vaadivasal, with Vetrimaaran, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jyothika was last seen in courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal, which directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. She has not announced any new projects as yet.