Watch: Suriya, Jyothika get clicked in Mumbai, tell cameramen to not photograph their children

Actors Suriya and Jyothika were recently spotted in Mumbai with their family, The couple, who is also co-producers in a production house, was reportedly visiting Jyothika’s family in the bay.

Both Suriya and Jyothika upped their coolness quotient as they were dressed casually. While they happily posed for the cameramen and moved further towards their car, the couple made a special request to the cameramen.

After posing for the cameras, Suriya called out their children – daughter Diya, 15 and son Dev, 12 -. However, he requested the camera and video guys to not click the children. The request was duly obliged by the paparazzi.

Besides actors, Jyothika and Suriya are producers in their home banner 2D Entertainment. The production has recently backed content driven films such as Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My Dog and Gargi amongst others.

While Jyothika was last seen in a film 2021 film, Udanpirappe, Suriya was seen in critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. 2D Entertainment is also co-producing the Hindi remake of Suriya’s blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru.

The Hindi adaptation, which will be directed by the original director Sudha Kongara, stars actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Suriya will be making a cameo in the Hindi remake of his film. He had announced his cameo with a picture of himself and Akshay Kumar. In the caption, he wrote, “@akshaykumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! @sudha_kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo!”

Besides this, Suriya, who made a guest appearance in R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, will also be seen in Tamil film Vanangaan and Viruman.