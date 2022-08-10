scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Watch: Suriya, Jyothika get clicked in Mumbai, tell cameramen to not photograph their children

The Tamil power couple Suriya and Jyothika were seen leaving with children when the photographers caught up with them.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 3:30:09 pm
Suriya and Jyothika got married in 2006.Actors Suriya and Jyothika were recently spotted in Mumbai. (Photo: File photo)

Actors Suriya and Jyothika were recently spotted in Mumbai with their family, The couple, who is also co-producers in a production house, was reportedly visiting Jyothika’s family in the bay.

Both Suriya and Jyothika upped their coolness quotient as they were dressed casually. While they happily posed for the cameramen and moved further towards their car, the couple made a special request to the cameramen.

After posing for the cameras, Suriya called out their children – daughter Diya, 15 and son Dev, 12 -. However, he requested the camera and video guys to not click the children. The request was duly obliged by the paparazzi.

 

Besides actors, Jyothika and Suriya are producers in their home banner 2D Entertainment. The production has recently backed content driven films such as Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My Dog and Gargi amongst others.

While Jyothika was last seen in a film 2021 film, Udanpirappe, Suriya was seen in critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. 2D Entertainment is also co-producing the Hindi remake of Suriya’s blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru.

The Hindi adaptation, which will be directed by the original director Sudha Kongara, stars actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Suriya will be making a cameo in the Hindi remake of his film. He had announced his cameo with a picture of himself and Akshay Kumar. In the caption, he wrote, “@akshaykumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! @sudha_kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

 

Besides this, Suriya, who made a guest appearance in R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, will also be seen in Tamil film Vanangaan and Viruman.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:30:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis' mehendi ceremony
Bobby Deol attends Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis’ mehendi ceremony: See inside pics
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement