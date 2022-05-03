Suriya’s Jai Bhim wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Actor Suriya’s Jai Bhim has turned into a gift that keeps on giving. The film has bagged top awards at the 12th edition of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. For the record, this independent film festival should not be confused with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award conferred by the Government of India.

Jai Bhim won the Best Feature Film award at the festival. Manikandan has bagged the Best Supporting Actor prize for his moving performance as the victim of police brutality in the movie.

“#JaiBhim wins the Best Film & Best Supporting Actor awards at the #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival Thank you @dadasahebfest for the honour! Congratulations #Manikandan on winning the Best Supporting actor (sic),” tweeted Suriya’s production banner 2D Entertainment.

Suriya had bankrolled the movie, besides playing the lead role. The film, which is written and directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, is inspired by a real-life case handled by the retired Madras High Court Judge K Chandru. The film tells the tale of a tribal woman, who knocks on the doors of the Madras High Court with the help of Chandru to find the whereabouts of her missing husband. The ensuing court battle shed a light on the caste prejudice, corruption, and police highhandedness that is sabotaging our criminal justice system.

Jai Bhim debuted directly on Amazon Prime Video last year to glowing reviews. The film also sparked a series of controversies. It also made heads turn when the producers sent it to the Oscars. However, it failed to make it to the list of final nominees.