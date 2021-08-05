Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Oh My doG to release on Amazon Prime

Posters of 2D Entertainment's Jai Bhim, Oh My doG, and Udanpirappe. (Photos: PR Handout)

Amazon Prime Video India on Thursday announced a first-of-its-kind deal with Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment. As part of this collaboration, the next four Tamil movies, including Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim from the production house, will premiere directly on Prime Video over the next four months.

While Jai Bhim starts streaming in November, Udanpirappe premieres in October. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Oh My doG will be available for streaming in September and December, respectively. The exact premiere dates for all the movies will be announced soon.

Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!! @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 5, 2021

Talking about the deal, Suriya said, “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D’s latest film launches. From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video.”

A sneak peek into the four movies

Directed by Tha.Se. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a murder mystery, and it highlights the story of a tribal couple. The movie presents Suriya as a famous High Court lawyer named Chandru. With cinematography by SR Kadhir and music by Sean Roldan, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Lijomol Jose, Rajisha Vijayan, and Manikandan.

Udanpirappe is an Era Saravanan directorial and showcases unconditional love between the siblings, Vairavan and Mathangi, who are separated due to differences in opinion. Imman provided the music for this project. The film features Sasi Kumar, Jyotika, Samudrakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Niveditha Sathish, and Siddhu in the lead roles.

Sarov Shanmugam is the director for Oh My doG. This movie aims to entertain children and talks about their world, desires, courage, friendship, unconditional love, bravery, and loyalty. The movie stars Arnav Vijay, Arun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Mahima Nambiar, and Vinay Rai.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is a comedy-drama featuring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan. Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the story of the movie revolves around a village that is breaking news on all television channels across India, but the people of that village don’t have electricity to watch TV.