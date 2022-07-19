scorecardresearch
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy heaps praise on Suriya’s Jai Bhim, Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana: ‘Both films touched my heart, felt agitated’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that Suriya's Jai Bhim and Prithviraj's Jana Gana Mana made him feel angry and think at the same time by holding a mirror to the reality of the times we live in.

July 19, 2022 2:01:51 pm
Jai Bhim, H D Kumaraswamy, Jana Gana Mana.H D Kumaraswamy recently watched Jai Bhim and Jana Gana Mana.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has heaped praise on the Tamil film Jai Bhim starring Suriya and the Malayalam movie Jana Gana Mana starring Prithviraj. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy revealed that these movies made him feel angry and think at the same time by holding a mirror to the reality of the times we live in.

“I spent time reading & watching movies while being treated for Covid at home for the last one week. I watched 2 films Jai Bhim & Jana Gana Mana. Both films with their sensitive story plot touched my heart & also felt agitated,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Also Read |Vikrant Rona star Sudeep on breaking the language barrier: ‘I don’t put limitations on myself’

H D Kumaraswamy even cited the example of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana’s latest statement to highlight the follies of our criminal justice system. “Is Indian judicial system out of reach of the Dalits & the weaker section? An accused if rich can get bail in few hours while poor (in many cases innocent) will continue to languish behind bars. Jai Bhim has realistically portrayed hell behind the bars (sic),” he wrote.

He said Jana Gana Mana reflected the reality of our times. “Jana Gana Mana beautifully captures today’s political hypocrisy, slyness & promiscuity. It shows how the system caught in the hands of political whirlwind becomes helpless (sic),” the politician further tweeted.

“Cinemas that hold mirror to the system makes one angry & think. Directors of both cinemas are praiseworthy,” he added.

It’s worth noting that both Jai Bhim and Jana Gana Mana sparked spirited conversations across various platforms on pressings issues of individual liberty, freedom of expression and social and political inequality.

Jai Bhim narrated the ordeal faced by a tribal family who fall victim to the nefarious actions of a few police officers. The film highlighted how caste discrimination leads to wrongful arrests and undue suffering of weaker sections. Jana Gana Mana showcased how the media is used by the political class to manufacture falsehoods to cover up the actual problems facing the country.

Jai Bhim is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jana Gana Mana is available on Netflix.

