Suriya on Jai Bhim: It is important to know our past to have a beautiful future

Filmmaker TJ Gnanavel originally approached Suriya to get him to bankroll Jai Bhim, which is based on the actual events that happened in Justice Chandru’s life. He thought Suriya was too big a star for this film. Suriya says Gnanavel was speechless when he asked him why he thought he couldn’t headline the project.

And after a brief pause, without wasting the time on explaining ifs and buts, Gnanavel gleefully began the work to take Jai Bhim into the production with Suriya in the lead.

Suriya seems to have developed a fascination for characters based on real-life achievers. He clearly understands that truth is stranger than fiction. “It is wonderful to see powerful people around us. It is such a learning experience to how one person can be a beautiful disruptor. And nice things can begin to happen in our society due to such change makers. For instance, with one judgement, he (Justice Chandru) was able to give employment to 25,000 people. If you have conviction, the life around you can change. I have done different kinds of films. But something about Soorarai Pottru or Jai Bhim provided me with a great learning curve,” Suriya told indianexpress.com.

A two-hour film is capable of changing people’s mindsets for better or worse. Suriya, who understands the power of the medium of cinema, wants to use his popularity to effect a positive change in society. “If you can change even one person’s life, or motivate/inspire somebody (with movies), then it is worth going through all the trouble of doing such films,” he added.

Like Maara in Soorarai Pottru, Chandru in Jai Bhim is a rebel, who strives to challenge the status quo and level the playing field. “It brings me a lot of satisfaction and responsibility to choose better films and characters. Now it is all becoming pan-India and so many people are watching around the world, it definitely makes you do more. It challenges you and motivates you to take that leap of faith to do something different from what has already been done. It also gives you the courage to go into unknown territory and tell new stories. You now have an audience who welcome films like Jai Bhim,” Suriya said.

Not just on-screen, Suriya has always been vocal about social issues even off-screen. He believes making people aware of the struggles of the past is vital to creating a more informed citizenry.

“It is important to know our past to have a beautiful future. Why every year do we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti or Independence Day? It is for us to remember what happened before and not do something that has happened before. Or to remember to do the right thing over and over again. It is important to know what could happen? What shouldn’t happen? What people have fought for? What have they stood by? It is important to tell these things to connect with younger minds and make them believe in such things. In most of the human rights cases that Chandru sir has taken up, he has not charged a penny. Not just Chandru sir, there are so many people in our judicial system who have done such things,” he added.

Jai Bhim also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj among others. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the Deepavali festival on November 2.