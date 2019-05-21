Suriya heaps praise on Prithviraj

Actor Suriya recently heaped praises on his Mollywood counterpart Prithviraj. In a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Suriya was asked whether he nurtures any plans to become a director. While refraining from giving a direct answer, the Singam star expressed how delighted he was after watching Prithviraj directorial Lucifer.

“I really enjoyed Lucifer. I still have to call Prithviraj and talk to him. The film was amazing and entertaining. The way Mohanlal was presented in the film was lovely. The whole film experience was fantastic. A lot of respect for Prithviraj’s craft as a director (sic),” he answered.

Written by Murali Gopy, Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. The film released earlier this month to favourable reviews and set the cash registers ringing. It soon emerged as the biggest ever Mollywood earner by raking in Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.

Buoyed by the success of Lucifer, the filmmakers have also hinted at the possibility of making a sequel to the blockbuster.

Suriya will share screen space with Mohanlal in his upcoming film Kaappaan. The film is co-written and directed by ace-filmmaker KV Anand. The project is in the post-production stage and will hit the screens soon.

Suriya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film NGK. The film is written and directed by Selvaraghavan and is due in cinemas on May 31.