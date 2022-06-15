Suriya gets nostalgic after shooting for Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Pottru remake: ‘Enjoyed every minute…’

Actor-filmmaker Suriya on Wednesday shot for the Hindi remake of his critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. He will make a cameo appearance in the movie, which is headlined by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

“@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix (sic),” Suriya wrote while sharing a picture of himself sharing a moment with Akshay on the film’s sets.

The Hindi remake is helmed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the Tamil original. The movie is inspired by the life and times of G. R. Gopinath, who revolutionized the Indian aviation sector by making flights affordable for working-class people.

Soorarai Pottru was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 owing to the pandemic. The movie garnered a positive response from critics and the audience alike. The Hindi remake, however, will be a theatrical release.

Thank you brother @Suriya_offl

Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all ♥️ despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara !@vikramix https://t.co/gVMZC11KzN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2022

The Hindi remake is also being bankrolled by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment banner.

Suriya was last seen in a cameo in Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram. His last-minute appearance in the movie made a splash and overshadowed the performances of other actors. His character packed a lot of shock value as the audience never expected to see Suriya in a ruthless avatar. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has said there will be a stand-alone movie on Suriya’s Rolex character from Vikram.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. The film failed to perform at the box office.