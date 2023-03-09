scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Suriya, first Tamil actor to join Oscar committee, votes for 95th Academy Awards

Suriya took to Twitter to share a picture announcing that he has voted for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Suriya in Jai BhimSuriya in Jai Bhim
Listen to this article
Suriya, first Tamil actor to join Oscar committee, votes for 95th Academy Awards
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Suriya became the first Tamil actor to ever get into the Oscars committee. Last June, the academy released a list of new 397 artists, who were invited to the Academy’s Class of 2022, and Kollywood fans rejoiced to find Suriya’s name in it. Now, the actor has cast his vote for the upcoming Oscars, which is set to take place on 13 March 2023.

Suriya took to social media to share a picture of the voting screen (of course, without revealing details). “Voting is done!” he wrote.

Earlier, two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman shared a similar screenshot to announce that he has voted for Academy Awards.

With respect to actors, other than Suriya, only Kajol has been invited to be part of the committee from India in 2022. Indian director and screenwriter Reema Kagti was invited by the Academy to join the committee.

ALSO READ |Jr NTR leaves for the US a week ahead of the Oscars 2023, greets fans at the airport. Watch

Here is the list of 397 members who were invited by the Academy last year:

The only way to get into the Oscars voting committee is by sponsorship and not application. Two already existing members should sponsor someone to be included in the committee. On top of that, Oscar winners and nominees automatically get considered for membership.

Also Read
Dada movie
Kavin starrer Dada gets OTT release date
nayanthara and vignesh
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spotted at Mumbai airport with their twins,...
shruti haasan
Shruti Haasan says she got a nose job, fillers to look 'prettier': ‘It's ...
Sarvam Thaala Mayam title track: AR Rahman song is refreshingly soothing

There’s a lot of anticipation in India for the upcoming Oscars as RRR’s Naatu Naatu song is competing under the category of Best Original Song. The song, which has already won a Golden Globe, will be performed at the Oscars.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:48 IST
Next Story

Sebi extends deadline till March 15 to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close