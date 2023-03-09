Suriya, first Tamil actor to join Oscar committee, votes for 95th Academy Awards

Suriya became the first Tamil actor to ever get into the Oscars committee. Last June, the academy released a list of new 397 artists, who were invited to the Academy’s Class of 2022, and Kollywood fans rejoiced to find Suriya’s name in it. Now, the actor has cast his vote for the upcoming Oscars, which is set to take place on 13 March 2023.

Suriya took to social media to share a picture of the voting screen (of course, without revealing details). “Voting is done!” he wrote.

Earlier, two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman shared a similar screenshot to announce that he has voted for Academy Awards.

A.R. Rahman (@arrahman) reflects on winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and Score for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ at the 81st #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Hry5GmTBzK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 2, 2023

With respect to actors, other than Suriya, only Kajol has been invited to be part of the committee from India in 2022. Indian director and screenwriter Reema Kagti was invited by the Academy to join the committee.

Here is the list of 397 members who were invited by the Academy last year:

It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

The only way to get into the Oscars voting committee is by sponsorship and not application. Two already existing members should sponsor someone to be included in the committee. On top of that, Oscar winners and nominees automatically get considered for membership.

There’s a lot of anticipation in India for the upcoming Oscars as RRR’s Naatu Naatu song is competing under the category of Best Original Song. The song, which has already won a Golden Globe, will be performed at the Oscars.