Suriya’s film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivasal

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu on Thursday confirmed that actor Suriya will be doing his next movie with director Vetrimaaran. The producer also shared a poster, which is believed to be the look of Suriya in the film.

The movie has been titled Vaadivasal. And judging by the poster, Vetrimaaran seems to be preparing to tell another rural-based story.

Vaadivasal will mark Suriya’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has so far been content working only with Dhanush.

Vetrimaaran’s last film was Asuran. The film, starring Dhanush, followed a family’s struggle to keep their dignity in a casteist society. The film went on to become a hit at the box office, and also garnered positive reviews.

Suriya, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of Soorarai Pottru, which is helmed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame.

