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Suriya film Karuppu crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide: ‘Biggest blast’
Karuppu box office collection: The makers of Karuppu recently announced that the Suriya starrer has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Karuppu box office collection: Suriya’s latest release Karuppu has been unstoppable at the box office since its release on May 15. The RJ Balaji directorial has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The makers of the fantasy courtroom drama shared the news on social media.
Taking to their X handle, production house Dream Warrior Pictures shared a poster of Karuppu, while announcing the milestone. “The ONE @Suriya_offl’s biggest BLAST at the box office. #Karuppu grosses 300 crores worldwide, a mega blockbuster! A feast by @RJ_Balaji and team. A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A @dop_gkvishnu Visuals,” the tweet read.
The ONE @Suriya_offl‘s biggest BLAST at the box office 💥#Karuppu grosses 300 crores worldwide, a mega blockbuster!
A feast by @RJ_Balaji and team.
A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical.
A @dop_gkvishnu Visuals.#KaruppuBlockbuster #VeeraBhadrudu @trishtrashers @prabhu_sr #Indrans… pic.twitter.com/fQPZQUELK0
— DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 29, 2026
ALSO READ | RJ Balaji reveals why CM Vijay turned down Karuppu: ‘I thanked him in the opening credits’
In India, Karuppu has grossed Rs 194.55 crore, while its net domestic collection stands at Rs 168.15 crore.
RJ Balaji on Karuppu 2
As Karuppu continues its impressive box-office run, director RJ Balaji has already begun sharing his ideas for a potential sequel. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, “If it happens, I want to do a sequel with ‘God versus Politics.’ Mookuthi Amman was ‘God versus Godman.’ This film (Karuppu) is ‘My God versus My Lord’ (God versus the judiciary). Next film, I want it to be ‘God versus Politics.'”
He further added, “I need a little more time to be with that idea. I want people to forget about the first film and then suddenly give them something that is better than the first one.”
Besides Suriya, Karuppu also features Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi in pivotal roles.
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