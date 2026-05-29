Suriya film Karuppu crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide: ‘Biggest blast’

Karuppu box office collection: Suriya’s latest release Karuppu has been unstoppable at the box office since its release on May 15. The RJ Balaji directorial has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The makers of the fantasy courtroom drama shared the news on social media.

Taking to their X handle, production house Dream Warrior Pictures shared a poster of Karuppu, while announcing the milestone. “The ONE @Suriya_offl’s biggest BLAST at the box office. #Karuppu grosses 300 crores worldwide, a mega blockbuster! A feast by @RJ_Balaji and team. A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical. A @dop_gkvishnu Visuals,” the tweet read.