‘Broke our knees’: Suriya draws parallels between his and Fahadh Faasil’s career struggles

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation in the country, Fahadh Faasil has transcended his home turf of Malayalam cinema, leaving a lasting impact on the Tamil and Telugu film industries too. Recently, Tamil star Suriya heaped significant praise on him while also revealing the deep personal bond they share.

While addressing the gathering during the Tamil Nadu leg of the promotions for his upcoming film Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Fahadh referred to Suriya as “anna (elder brother).” Elated, Suriya, who was also present at the venue, began his speech by acknowledging this.

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Suriya praises Fahadh Faasil

He further shared, “We’ve spoken so much and spent so much time together (over the years). We’ve talked in the morning, afternoon, evening, mid-evening, late night, and until dawn. We have so many memories together. We’ve also talked about what happened during the early stages of our respective careers and the similarities between us. All this (fame and stardom) wasn’t there at the start. We fell, broke our knees, and only then were we able to stand up. I have beautiful memories with you.”

FaFa called me brother. We’ve talked so much and spent so much time together. We talk in the morning, afternoon, evening, mid-evening, night we’ve had so many beautiful memories with each other. We’ve talked about our beginning stage, what happened, our similarities. We didn’t… — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) September 27, 2026

Praising the Malayalam actor, Suriya added, “We all calculate: ‘If we do this kind of movie, these people will like it, but others won’t.’ Like a math teacher, we make calculations. As actors, we’re always concerned about our image. He’s not like that at all. I still make wrong calculations, and I haven’t been able to be like Fahadh. He only sees the core of a character. ‘Is the story good? Can we give this content to our audience?’ He sees things freshly, innocently, and openly. That’s why we get movies like the ones he makes. Thank you for being you.”

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About Don’t Trouble the Trouble

Written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don’t Trouble the Trouble is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya, and presented by SS Rajamouli. It features music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Brad Francis, and editing by Praveen Anthony.

The fantasy film, marking Fahadh’s first Telugu movie as a lead actor, will hit the screens on October 2.