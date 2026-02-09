Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam unite at Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter’s wedding reception, see video

The wedding reception of the younger daughter of beloved stars Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, transformed into a glittering reunion of Tamil cinema's finest.

Feb 9, 2026
Tamil actors attend Saranya Ponnavan's duaghter's wedding reception.Dhanush at Saranya Ponnavan's duaghter's wedding reception.
The wedding reception of Dr Dawn Philip Babu and Chandini, younger daughter of beloved character actors Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, transformed into a glittering reunion of Tamil cinema’s finest on Saturday evening at Manapakkam, Chennai. Besides leading actors and filmmakers, political dignitaries also attended the event.

A gathering of Kollywood’s biggest stars

The reception witnessed a convergence of Tamil cinema’s biggest names. Leading the pack were top actors Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, and Karthi, who arrived to bless the newlyweds. The guest list read like a who’s who of Kollywood, with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with his wife Suhasini gracing the occasion alongside veteran actors Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Nassar, and Jiiva.

The presence of power couples Sarathkumar-Radhika and veteran actor Parthiban added to the evening’s glamour. Acclaimed actress Priyanka Mohan was also spotted among the distinguished guests, making it one of the most talked-about gatherings in recent times.

 

Adding political significance to the celebration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived with his family to extend his blessings to the couple. The Chief Minister’s gesture reflected the deep respect and affection the film fraternity holds for Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, who have been pillars of Tamil cinema for decades.

As photographs and videos from the grand celebration went viral on social media, fans and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages, celebrating not just the wedding but also the beautiful family that Saranya and Ponvannan have nurtured away from the arc lights. Observant fans quipped that “everyone who has played Saranya’s son in movies showed up.”

Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan have carved illustrious careers spanning decades, with Saranya winning a National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2011) and Ponvannan earning acclaim as both actor and director.

The couple has two daughters, Priyadarshini and Chandini, both of whom chose the medical profession over cinema. Priyadarshini had earlier married Vignesh in July 2021, in a ceremony that also saw CM Stalin and several film personalities in attendance.

