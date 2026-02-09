Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam unite at Saranya Ponvannan’s daughter’s wedding reception, see video

The wedding reception of Dr Dawn Philip Babu and Chandini, younger daughter of beloved character actors Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, transformed into a glittering reunion of Tamil cinema’s finest on Saturday evening at Manapakkam, Chennai. Besides leading actors and filmmakers, political dignitaries also attended the event.

A gathering of Kollywood’s biggest stars

The reception witnessed a convergence of Tamil cinema’s biggest names. Leading the pack were top actors Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, and Karthi, who arrived to bless the newlyweds. The guest list read like a who’s who of Kollywood, with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam along with his wife Suhasini gracing the occasion alongside veteran actors Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Nassar, and Jiiva.