Suriya dedicates National Award to ‘Anabana fans’ and father Sivakumar. See picture

Suriya received the Best Actor honour at the 68th National Film Awards, which were presented at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. In the presence of President Draupadi Murmu, Suriya also accepted the Best Feature Film Award for Soorarai Pottru. He shared the honour with Ajay Devgn, who won for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Soorarai Pottru also bagged awards for Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score. Suriya has now dedicated his award to his fans and his father, Sivakumar.

In a Twitter post, Suriya is posing with his award, alongside his family. His father, actor Shivakumar, is seen wearing the medal in the picture. Suriya wrote, “Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans (sic)”

Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/ysPCCPakAa — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2022

Suriya also won the Best Feature Film Award as he is the producer on the film. The award was received by actress Jyothika, Suriya’s wife and a founding member of the production house.

Soorarai Pottru, loosely based on Simplifly Deccan founder GR Gopinath’s memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, follows the story of Maran, who wants to start an affordable airline in India. His struggles with the corrupt system and crony capitalism make for an emotional rags-to-riches story.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with his upcoming film Suriya 42, directed by Siva. The promo for the film, a big-scale fantasy adventure, has set huge expectations. It stars Disha Patani in her Tamil debut. He also has Vanangaan with director Bala and Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal in the pipeline.