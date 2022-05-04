Suriya completes Kanyakumari schedule for director Bala’s next

The production of actor Suriya’s next with director Bala is going on at a brisk speed. The first schedule of the untitled movie, which is tentatively called Suriya 41, was completed in Kanyakumari. The producers also revealed that next the shooting will happen in Goa.

“After the successful completion of the 1st schedule of 34 days in Kanyakumari, #Suriya41 is ready for the next stage! The next schedule of 15 days is all set to start in Goa in June after extensive set work!,” tweeted 2D Entertainment, a production banner managed by Suriya and Jyothika.

This project marks Suriya’s reunion with Bala after a gap of over 18 years. It was Bala’s Nandha that put Suriya on the map. The 2001 crime drama established Suriya as an actor when he was struggling to find a foothold in Tamil cinema. Suriya also credits Bala for shaping his acting process during the early days of his career and setting him on the right course. The duo again worked on Pithamagan, which also starred Vikram. The 2003 film became a milestone in Suriya’s career.

Suriya 41 also stars Krithi Shetty and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. While Krithi is an up-and-coming actor of Telugu cinema, Mamitha is her counterpart from the Malayalam film industry. The film’s score will be taken care of by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer Balasubramaniem will crank the camera.

Suriya, meanwhile, was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was written and directed by Pandiraj. The film, which was loosely based on the Pollachi sexual assault case, was released to mixed reviews in theatres earlier this year. He is also in the process of preparing to play the lead role in director Vetrimaaran’s next.

Titled Vaadi Vaasal, the film will see Suriya playing the role of a seasoned bull-tamer. The film is based on the tradition of Jallikattu.