‘What will another child go through?’: Suriya calls out parents over aggressive competition

An old interview of actor Suriya has resurfaced, in which he urged parents to stop pushing children into aggressive competition, saying the education system’s obsession with cutoff marks and the parental habit of loudly celebrating a child’s first-place finish without considering how it affects other children and families is damaging an entire generation.

In a conversation with Vanitha TV, the actor recalled an incident involving his son Dev to explain why he believes children are naturally kinder and more self-aware than adults give them credit for, and why it is adults who teach them to be ruthless.

“If they’re getting 18 marks, you’re not happy. ‘You didn’t come first. Oh, you didn’t come first at all in class.’ We put that in their mind,” Suriya said, pointing to how parents project their own anxieties onto children who would otherwise be perfectly content with their own abilities. He added that the education system feeds this problem. “The university is always asking 99.9 percent cutoff and there is a lot of competition. There are a lot of instances where kids can be treated as kids. Kids can enjoy their childhood,” he said.