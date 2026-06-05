Suriya breaks silence with cyptic post amid Karuppu row involving Vijay

As the online debate around Karuppu and its reported links to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay continued to gain momentum, actor Suriya shared a note on his Instagram Stories that stopped his followers mid-scroll. He named no one and addressed nothing directly. However, fans pointed out the timing.

On Thursday, Suriya posted a cryptic note which read, “Lead with love. Stay kind. Stay generous.” The message carried no context and no target. But it landed in the middle of a week where his Karuppu teammates were taking heat over comments that drew Vijay into the film’s success story, and fans were quick to read between the lines.

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What happened

The row traces back to RJ Balaji’s disclosure that Karuppu was first narrated to Vijay before Suriya eventually came on board as the lead. In a conversation with THR India, Balaji spoke about how he had pitched the project to the then-actor and how he took Vijay’s decision to step away in his stride.

“I felt his reasons were justified. I told him, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision. Thank you so much.’ By then, I had already narrated two stories to him after he asked me if I had something suitable. I considered that itself a huge sign of respect for my work and creativity,” Balaji said.

The conversation took a sharper turn after RJ Balaji met Vijay following the election result and posted a photograph of the two together on X. In the caption, he described Vijay as “the man who started it all for #Karuppu,” thanking him for his encouragement. That phrasing did not go down well with a section of Suriya’s fanbase, who felt the film’s narrative was being increasingly built around Vijay at the expense of the actor who had actually carried the film to Rs 300 crore.

With the man who started it all for #Karuppu !!! ❤️❤️❤️

Wow…! Feels unreal to meet him now as the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil nadu !!!🔥🔥🔥

Same love, warmth, kindness and calmness…!!! 🙏🙏🙏

Thank you for everything dearest Vijay sir ❤️🤗🧿 pic.twitter.com/sd6qqdNUGH — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) June 2, 2026

The editor of Karuppu, R Kalaivanan, then walked into the same fire. Asked during an SS Music interview how Karuppu might have turned out with Vijay in the lead, he said it could have been “even more explosive” with scenes designed around Vijay’s star persona. The comment drew immediate backlash. Kalaivanan subsequently posted an apology on X, saying his words had been taken out of context and that he should have been more careful with how he expressed himself.

Suriya has stayed out of the argument entirely. But his Instagram Stories post from Thursday, three lines about love, kindness and generosity, has found its way into the middle of it anyway.

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Karuppu

Karuppu stars Suriya as a lawyer who is revealed to be the human avatar of the deity Karuppu, fighting corruption in a court system exploiting a young girl awaiting a liver transplant. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead, with RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy in supporting roles. The music is by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G. K. Vishnu.

TKaruppu has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, making it Suriya’s highest-grossing film and one of the top-performing Tamil releases of the year.