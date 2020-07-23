Suriya turns 45: Celebrities wish the Soorarai Pottru actor

Actor Suriya turns 45 today. Actor Suriya turns 45 today.

Actor Suriya is among the most bankable stars in the Tamil film industry today. But the actor’s rise to the top of Kollywood was not an easy one. The actor struggled with mediocre films at the beginning of his career, but he delivered some noteworthy performances in films like Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram among more. In a career spanning over two decades, he has 37 films to his credit, and is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya was born in 1975 as Saravanan Sivakumar and the name ‘Suriya’ was bestowed upon him by Mani Ratnam, the producer of his debut movie Nerukku Ner. The film also starred Vijay. But it was Bala’s 2001 film Nandha, where he played an ex-convict who is trying to find his place in society again, that put Suriya on the map. For his performance in the film, he received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor.

Though Suriya has more masala entertainers to his credit, the actor makes sure he also experiments once in a while.

The actor is married to Jyotika for 14 years now. The couple tied the knot in 2006 after several years of courtship. They have a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev. Talking about his marriage, Suriya had earlier said, “When Jyotika and I decided to marry, most celebrity couples were divorced. My father voiced his concern but I knew we would be together. Even though we got married after 5-6 years of courtship, it took us two years to understand each other.”

Suriya is also involved with a lot of charity work and founded Agaram Foundation to help children who drop out of school early in Tamil Nadu.

On his 45th birthday today, the actor is being showered with a lot of love and blessings by his fans and friends in the film industry.