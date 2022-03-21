scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Suriya begins to shoot for Vaadi Vaasal, on-set photos reminds us of Kamal Haasan’s Virumaandi

Vaadi Vaasal will mark Suriya’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has so far been content working with Dhanush. Four out of his five films featured Dhanush in the lead role

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 21, 2022 1:18:23 pm
Suriya and Vetrimaaran on the sets of Vaadi Vaasal. (Photo: Twitter/Siddutweets)

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran on Sunday began the test shoot for his upcoming movie Vaadi Vaasal. The film’s lead actor Suriya and other members of the cast were part of the shoot, which was staged in the bull-taming arena. The visuals from the sets showed that Suriya jostling with a crowd of bull-tamers waiting for Vaadi Vaasal i.e bull’s gate to open.

The shot reminded us of Kamal Haasan’s cult classic Virumaandi, which also had the tradition of bull-taming and its prominent place in Tamil culture.

Also Read |Vetri Maaran-Suriya’s film Vaadi Vaasal gets a title look poster

Vaadi Vaasal is Vetrimaaran’s second such film to include a sport involving animals. His award-winning film Aadukalam explored the long legacy and culture of rooster fights in Tamil Nadu.

Vaadi Vaasal will mark Suriya’s maiden collaboration with Vetrimaaran, who has so far been content working only with Dhanush. Four out of his five films featured Dhanush in the lead role. The film is based on writer C.S. Chellappa’s novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran is waiting for the release of Viduthalai. Billed as a socio-political thriller, the film is based on writer Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Gautham Menon in the lead roles.

Suriya was last seen in Etharkum Thuninthavan. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the movie deals with a crime similar to the Pollachi case, involving sexual assault and the extortion of young women.

Etharkum Thuninthavan was released earlier this month to mixed reviews. However, it is said to have done well in the Tamil Nadu box office.

