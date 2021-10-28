Suriya announces his next with Bala: ‘He gave me an identity’

Suriya on Thursday was quite upbeat while announcing his next project with director Bala.

“The man who has more faith in me than myself. He is the one who introduced me to a whole new world and gave me an identity. 20 years later, I am standing before him with the same enthusiasm. With my father’s blessing, I am again starting a beautiful new journey with my brother Bala,” wrote Suriya on his Twitter page.

It was Bala who gave Suriya his first major break with Nandha. The 2001 crime drama established Suriya, who had been struggling to find a foothold in Tamil cinema until then. Suriya also credits Bala for shaping his acting process during the early days of his career and setting him on the right course. The duo again worked on Pithamagan, which also starred Vikram. The 2003 film became a milestone in Suriya’s career.

Also Read | Suriya on Jai Bhim: It is important to know our past to have a beautiful future

Later, Bala bankrolled Suriya’s Maayavi (2005). The upcoming project will be their fourth collaboration.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy shooting for Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which is written and directed by Pandiraj. His film Vaadi Vaasal with director Vetri Maaran is in pre-production.

Suriya is now waiting for the release of Jai Bhim. The film, based on real-life events that happened during the 1990s, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.

Bala’s last directorial outing was Varmaa, which was the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film, however, did not release in theatres. The producers were not happy with Bala’s version of the remake and shelved it. Later, the movie was remade with a different director and an entirely new cast, except for Dhruv.