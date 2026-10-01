‘Little Sanjay is a director now!’: Suriya and Jyotika wish Vijay’s son for Sigma

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is all set to mark his directorial debut with Sigma. Ahead of the film’s release on October 2, Vijay’s Kushi co-star Jyotika and her husband Suriya extended their best wishes to Sanjay on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jyotika shared a picture of Jason along with a poster of Sigma. “Dear @jason.sanjay official and team, My heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you’ve grown into, so mature, composed, real, and above all the finest son to your parents, tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always,” she wrote.

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Jyotika’s Instagram Story. Jyotika’s Instagram Story.

On the other hand, her husband Suriya Sivakumar extended his heartfelt wishes to Vijay’s son on X. “Can’t believe little Sanjay is a director now! Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma,” his tweet read.

உங்கள் வரவு நல்வரவாகட்டும் சஞ்சய்..!

Can’t believe little Sanjay is a director now! 😊 Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma. — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 1, 2026

‘Dad would be proud of my first film’

While wishes have been pouring in for his directorial debut, Jason Sanjay recently opened up about how he expects his father Vijay to react after watching Sigma. During a conversation on the Pearle Maaney show, Sanjay was asked how Vijay would react after watching Sigma. “Usually he is a very quiet person. He always takes his time. He needs more time to analyse a movie. But he would be proud because it is my first film,” he replied.

In another interview with Galatta Plus, the debutant director revealed that he did not share the script of his film with Vijay and grandfather, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. “I shared the outline with everyone in my family, but I didn’t go into details because I also want to have them see the film from a fresh point of view. That’s my goal.”

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Sanjay continued, “I think five minutes in, people are going to just watch it as a film. Whatever the criticism I get, whether it’s positive or negative, I think my work will speak for who I am. After the release of Sigma, I think I can start concentrating more on building my identity and using the success of Sigma and the exposure I get from it to build the rest of my career.”

About Sigma

Directed by Jason Sanjay, Sigma features Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee. The heist comedy drama has been produced by Lyca Productions.