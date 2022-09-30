Suriya and Jyotika celebrate National Film Award win with their kids, see photo

Actor Suriya was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony. Suriya won the award for his performance in his production venture Soorarai Pottru, which also won four other awards (Best Feature Film, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Background Score) at the National Film Awards.

Suriya was accompanied by his wife Jyotika at the ceremony. Jyotika, who co-produced Soorarai Pottru with Suriya, received the Best Feature Film award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Post the 68th National Film Awards ceremony, the Twitter handle of Studio Green (Suriya’s production house) shared a photo of Suriya and Jyotika with their son Dev and daughter Diya. In the picture, the children can be seen proudly holding their parents’ medals.

Pride of Tamil Cinema with their Proud children 👍 #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/nimYRkVfvL — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) September 30, 2022

Talking about his National Film Award win, Suriya told ANI, “Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury and government of India. Lot of emotions running in my mind. I have a lot of people to thank. Definitely it should start with my director Sudha Kongara Prasad. We feel like we have come a full cycle with the National Award, winning five National Awards for Soorarai Pottru. We couldn’t have asked for more. And, also almost after 13 years, a Tamil film getting Best Feature Film Award. This is very special.”

Suriya was all hearts for Jyotika. He said, “My wife always shines the light on me. So, I was very happy to see her taking the Best Film award from the President of India.” The actor concluded by saying that it is truly a moment which he will never forget.

The 68th National Film Awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Other big winners included Ajay Devgn also shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, Aparna Balamurali (Best Actress), Biju Menon (Best Supporting Actor), Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli (Best Supporting Actress) and Asha Parekh, who was honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke award.