‘Love shouldn’t change’: Suriya’s advice on marriage, respect at Vishwanath and Sons event

Actor Suriya has spoken about love, marriage and the importance of respecting women at the audio launch of his upcoming film Vishwanath and Sons on Sunday evening, telling young men that love is not something that should fade after the wedding but should grow stronger with every passing year.

“If I have one piece of advice for young men about love, it is this: love should always endure. It isn’t something that exists only before marriage or until the wedding ceremony. You should love your partner every day. Even after 20 years, you should still be in love, continue caring for them and continue respecting them,” Suriya said.

He acknowledged that people grow and change over the course of a life together, but said the one thing that should remain unchanged is how they feel about the person beside them. “We all change. Our priorities, mindset and purpose in life evolve with time. But the love you have for your partner should never change,” he said.

Also Read: Jyotika on marriage with Suriya, parenting: ‘It’s not just him supporting me, I chose to do less work’

Suriya then turned to the subject of respect, arguing that it matters even more than love. He said women carry a disproportionate share of the weight in families, making sacrifices that often go unrecognised, and urged men to be more vocal in acknowledging what the women in their lives achieve. “More than love, give them respect. Don’t just salute their achievements ten times over, salute them a hundred times. Support them in every way possible,” he said.

The words carried the weight of his own marriage to actor Jyotika, a relationship that has been one of the most visible and admired partnerships in South Indian cinema for over two decades. Suriya and Jyotika first crossed paths on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Jyotika, who was still new to Tamil cinema at the time, has spoken in the past about how Suriya helped her learn the language during the shoot.

What began as a working friendship grew into a relationship during the filming of Kaakha Kaakha in 2003, the Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed cop thriller that became a blockbuster and cemented both their careers. They went on to share screen space in Perazhagan and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal before marrying on September 11, 2006.

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After marriage, Jyotika stepped away from acting to focus on raising their two children, Diya and Dev. She returned to cinema in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile, a comeback that Suriya publicly backed and celebrated.

In the years since, Jyotika has built a second phase of her career with films like Magalir Mattum, Ratchasi and Ponmagal Vandhal, establishing herself as one of the few actors in Tamil cinema to successfully reinvent her career after a long hiatus.

Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon along with Suriya.