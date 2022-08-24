scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Suriya 42: Suriya starts shooting for his next with director Siva, asks for fans’ blessings

This project marks Siva's maiden collaboration with Suriya.

Suriya shared a picture with Siva and Devi Sri Prasad on TwitterSuriya shared a picture with Siva and Devi Sri Prasad on Twitter

As expected, Tamil actor Suriya is teaming up with director Siva for his 42nd film. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the film went on floors on Wednesday. Suriya took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and seek their blessings. “Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!!,” Suriya wrote sharing a photo with Siva and composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Siva also expressed his excitement about working with Suriya. “SAI SAI very happy to start our new project with the blessings of god and best wishes of all the fans media friendscinema loverswell wishersThank you surya sir , Studiogreen, uv creations SIVA &TEAM,” tweeted Siva.

This project marks Siva’s maiden collaboration with Suriya. Even though the filmmakers have not announced the details of the film’s cast and crew, it is speculated that Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the movie. The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green.

ALSO READ |Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Suriya is currently basking in the success of Soorarai Pottru, which has garnered him a National Award for best actor. On top of that, his role Rolex from Vikram also has become a huge hit among fans, who are awaiting his return in Kaithi 2 or Vikram 2. Suriya was last seen in Madhavan’s Rocketry in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, he is also teaming up with director Bala for a film, titled Vaanagan, which is at the tail end of its shooting. He also has Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal in his kitty, which features him as a jallikattu champion.

Apart from the cameos and special appearances, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was the last full-fledged film of Suriya in 2022, which didn’t meet expectations. With promising projects lined up, looks like he is set to make up for it.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:51:51 pm
