Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Suriya 42 motion poster: Forget pan-India, actor goes pan-world with Siva’s period spectacle

Suriya 42 motion poster has revealed the fierce warrior look of Suriya.

Motion poster of Suriya 42 is out.

Actor-filmmaker Suriya on Friday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming movie, which is written and directed by Siva. The special effects heavy promo suggests a big screen period spectacle, which is a first in the careers of both Suriya and Siva. The promo begins with an eagle flying across a battlefield, where we see horse-riding warriors slashing at each other with swords and axes. The bird then flies to a warrior, who is standing on top of a cliff and watching the battle that’s raging below him, and sits on his shoulder. Suriya is that lone warrior, the one-man army who is armed to the teeth. “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!,” Suriya tweeted while sharing the motion poster.

The movie will be shot in the 3D format and it will release in as many as 10 languages. This shows the span and ambition of the project. With pan-India being the trend, it seems Suriya is set to go pan-world with this unnamed movie, which has been tentatively titled #Suriya42.

Suriya is already shooting for the movie since August this year. This project marks Siva’s maiden collaboration with Suriya. Even though the filmmakers have not announced the details of the film’s cast and crew, it is speculated that Nayanthara is playing the female lead in the movie. The project is bankrolled by Studio Green.

Composer Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for the movie.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 11:17:02 am
