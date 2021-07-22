scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Suriya 40 first look: Suriya is battle-ready in Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya 40 first look: Alongside Suriya, Pandiraj directorial Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 22, 2021 6:43:12 pm
Etharkkum ThunindhavanEtharkkum Thunindhavan is helmed by Pandiraj.

Sun Pictures has released a teaser revealing the title of Suriya’s film with director Pandiraj. The film has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which means ‘he’s ready for anything’.

Judging by the teaser released on the eve of Suriya‘s 46th birthday, it seems the actor’s sword-wielding character is capable of great violence, should push come to shove.

Alongside Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. Pandiraj’s frequent collaborator, composer D. Imman is scoring the music.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. While Suriya played the lead role in Pasanga 2, he produced and made a cameo appearance in Kadaikutty Singam, which was headlined by his brother Karthi.

Also Read |Vetri Maaran-Suriya’s film Vaadi Vaasal gets a title look poster

On the work front, Suriya will be next seen in the Netflix anthology film Navarasa. The actor has acted in a segment, which is written and directed by Gautham Menon. It marks his reunion with the director after a gap of 13 years. The actor-director duo’s last film was Vaaranam Aayiram in 2008.

Suriya also has Vaadi Vasal with director Vetri Maaran in the pipeline.

