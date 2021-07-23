Suriya 39 first look: Suriya plays a lawyer in Jai Bhim

Actor-producer Suriya, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, unveiled the first look and title of his next film, which was tentatively called Suriya 39. The film has been titled Jai Bhim, which is the slogan used by followers of Ambedkarism. The poster reveals that Suriya is playing a lawyer who fights for the rights of tribal communities.

It is clear from the poster that Jai Bhim is going to be socially conscious and politically relevant. The film is written and directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame. It also boasts of an impressive supporting cast, including Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj. In addition to acting in it, Suriya has also bankrolled the film under his production banner 2D Entertainment.

The filmmakers are yet to announced the release date of Jai Bhim.

On Thursday, the title of Suriya’s 40th movie was revealed along with a teaser. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is written and directed by Pandiraj. It also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. Suriya is busy shooting for the film, which, judging by the teaser, looks like an out-and-out action entertainer.

Suriya is also waiting for the release of his Netflix film Navarasa. The nine-part anthology is presented by Mani Ratnam, who has put together a cast and crew consisting of the who’s who of the Tamil film industry. Suriya has acted in a segment, which is written and directed by Gautham Menon. The short film marks his reunion with Gautham after a gap of 13 years. The actor-director duo’s last movie was Vaaranam Aayiram in 2008.