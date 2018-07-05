After Mohanlal, Allu Sirish and Sayyeshaa Saigal, Arya joins KV Anand’s Suriya 37

KV Anand confirmed Arya as another actor to join the ensemble cast of Suriya’s upcoming film. KV Anand confirmed Arya as another actor to join the ensemble cast of Suriya’s upcoming film.

The cast of Suriya 37 is getting bigger by the day. Actor Arya is the latest to hop on the bandwagon for KV Anand’s next film with Suriya. KV Anand confirmed the development in a recent social media post. Arya, on the other hand tweeted, “Finally 🤗🤗🤗😘😘Thank u so much sir 💪💪💪 it’s gonna be fun with @Suriya_offl sir whom I admire love and respect a lot 😘😘😍😍.” He also posted a photo from the sets. “Thank u @boman_irani sir for this great pic 😘😘The photographer in you is still at its best,” he wrote. Grapevine suggests that Arya could be playing the antagonist in the film.

Tentatively titled Suriya 37, the film is KV Anand’s third collaboration with Suriya after Ayan and Mattraan. The director has pulled off a coup with some of the best actors across industries roped in for the project. Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Allu Sirish, Samuthirakani and Sayyeshaa Saigal have been confirmed to be part of the project. Currently, the team is said to be shooting for a month-long schedule in London following which they would return to shoot in Chennai.

Finally 🤗🤗🤗😘😘Thank u so much sir 💪💪💪 it’s gonna be fun with @Suriya_offl sir whom I admire love and respect a lot 😘😘😍😍 https://t.co/IVAkQSxSSR — Arya (@arya_offl) July 4, 2018

Jammy it’s great that you could join us!! Finally !! 😇 Happy to be sharing screen space with you..!! Will soon catch up for a 100km cycling 🚴‍♀️ 😊 @arya_offl https://t.co/DPI130uQP5 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 4, 2018

100kms Cycling 🚴‍♀️😍😍😍😍 That will the best time ever 💪💪💪 My team can’t wait to ride with you sir 🤗🤗🤗All Waiting 😘😘👍 https://t.co/xmjgSaRPoi — Arya (@arya_offl) July 4, 2018

Produced by Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 will be shot in New York, Brazil, New Delhi and Hyderabad among other locations. The film will see KV Anand collaborating with Pattukotai Prabhakar for the first time. Music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj and the film will be canned by Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd