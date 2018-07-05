Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
After Mohanlal, Allu Sirish and Sayyeshaa Saigal, Arya joins KV Anand’s Suriya 37

Arya is the latest to join Suriya’s next project with KV Anand. The movie also stars Allu Sirish, Mohanlal and Boman Irani among others.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Published: July 5, 2018 1:52:19 pm
arya joins suriya next project KV Anand confirmed Arya as another actor to join the ensemble cast of Suriya’s upcoming film.
The cast of Suriya 37 is getting bigger by the day. Actor Arya is the latest to hop on the bandwagon for KV Anand’s next film with Suriya. KV Anand confirmed the development in a recent social media post. Arya, on the other hand tweeted, “Finally 🤗🤗🤗😘😘Thank u so much sir 💪💪💪 it’s gonna be fun with @Suriya_offl sir whom I admire love and respect a lot 😘😘😍😍.” He also posted a photo from the sets. “Thank u @boman_irani sir for this great pic 😘😘The photographer in you is still at its best,” he wrote. Grapevine suggests that Arya could be playing the antagonist in the film.

Tentatively titled Suriya 37, the film is KV Anand’s third collaboration with Suriya after Ayan and Mattraan. The director has pulled off a coup with some of the best actors across industries roped in for the project. Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Allu Sirish, Samuthirakani and Sayyeshaa Saigal have been confirmed to be part of the project. Currently, the team is said to be shooting for a month-long schedule in London following which they would return to shoot in Chennai.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 will be shot in New York, Brazil, New Delhi and Hyderabad among other locations. The film will see KV Anand collaborating with Pattukotai Prabhakar for the first time. Music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj and the film will be canned by Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary.

