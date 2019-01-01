Suriya’s next film titled Kaappaan

The title of Suriya’s next movie has been revealed. Titled Kaappaan and directed by Ko fame KV Anand, the film is Suriya’s 37th project where he will play an NSG commando. Expectations are already soaring as the actor-director duo is collaborating for the third time after Ayan and Maatran.

KV Anand took to Twitter and shared the title. Over two separate tweets, he wrote, “Happy Newyear! #Suriya37Title. #Kaappaan is on a mission to save you. @Suriya_offl @Mohanlal @arya_offl @bomanirani @sayyeshaa @thondankani @Jharrisjayaraj @JaniChiragjani @premkumaractor @LycaProductions”. Both the tweets were retweeted by Suriya too.

Kaappaan is a multi-starrer and has an impressive cast including Sayyesha, Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Arya and Samutharakani. While Harris Jayraj has composed the music for the film, the technical crew includes cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam and editor Anthony.

A Subashkaran is bankrolling the project under his banner Lyca Productions and the script was jointly been written by KV Anand and veteran writer Pattukottai Prabhakar. Kaappaan is scheduled to hit the screens early this year.

Suriya’s next film with Selvaraghavan titled NGK is up for release too. NGK also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Meera, Jagapathi Babu and Bala Singh.