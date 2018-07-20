Suriya 37: Allu Sirish not a part of Suriya-KV Anand film

Allu Sirish who was earlier part of the upcoming Suriya-KV Anand film has now clarified that he has opted out of the project due to date clashes. Allu Sirish who was earlier part of the upcoming Suriya-KV Anand film has now clarified that he has opted out of the project due to date clashes.

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish, who was earlier part of the upcoming Suriya-KV Anand film, has now clarified that he has opted out of the project due to date clashes. Taking to Twitter to make a clarification, Sirish has said that he hopes to work with the team someday.

“Hello everyone. This is to let you all know about my part in #Suriya37. My dates required film was clashing with my other film ABCD. The shoot dates could not be rescheduled because of the logistics involved. Keeping in mind the best interest of both the films, I volunteered to step down from the role. And the director KV Anand sir too has understood the issue accepted my decision,” he wrote.

“I was really looking forward to being a part of this film but will have to let go. I thank KV sir, Suriya sir and Lyca Productions for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project. My best wishes always to the whole team. Hoping to work with this beautiful team sometime in the future,” he added in the note he posted on Twitter. ABCD, which has Sirish in the lead, is the remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film American Born Confused Desi.

Apart from Sirish, Suriya 37 has several other names who are playing key roles. Mohanlal, Boman Irani, Sayyeshaa and Samuthirakani are said to be part of the project. Recently, Arya also joined the project and began shooting in London. Looks like, the Ghajinikanth actor has replaced Allu Sirish.

