Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’, says ‘everybody is anxiously waiting’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’ that is set to hit the screens tomorrow. An apex court bench told the petitioner’s lawyer that, “Everybody is anxiously waiting for the release of the movie. We don’t want to interfere with its release.”

A vacation bench comprising Justices A K Goel and Ashok Bhushan refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought an injunction against release of the movie.

“You want an injunction against the release of the movie. Everybody is waiting for the film to be released,” the bench told the petitioner’s counsel.

The petitioner has approached the apex court against the May 16 order of the Madras High Court, which has posted his plea against the release of the movie for hearing on June 16.

The petitioner claimed that his copyright-protected work related to story scenes and songs were used by the producer of the movie without prior permission.

Rajinikanth had on Tuesday evening appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to provide necessary security at theatres that have opted to run the film in Karnataka. ‘Kaala’ has been facing severe protests from pro-Kannada groups leading to a ban on the film in the state. The makers approached the Karnataka High Court which noted that nobody can force an exhibitor to screen or not screen the film. It also asked the makers to submit a list of theatres to the state where security is required. Following the court directive, CM Kumaraswamy said that while the timing isn’t right, he would comply with the court order.

Meeting the press in Chennai, Rajini appealed to the Kannada groups and to the chief minister to ensure ‘Kaala’ has a smooth release. “I don’t see what was wrong in what I had said. I had said that Karnataka should comply with the directives of the Supreme Court. It is not right to demand a ban for this. The responsibility of the Film Chamber is to ensure that there’s no problem for distributors. It is not right that the Karnataka Film Chamber had also supported the ban,” he said.

He added if the film doesn’t release in just one particular location, the issue gets a spotlight. “It wouldn’t show Karnataka in a good light if why the film is being not released gets focus,” he said.

He also requested Kumaraswamy for his support and ended his plea with a message in Kannada. “I understand HD Kumaraswamy’s situation. When the film is released around the world, the Karnataka ban would highlight the issue (Cauvery water dispute),” he said.

