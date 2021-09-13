Superstar Rajinikanth watches Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii

The latest industry buzz suggests the makers of the latest Tamil film Thalaivii, starring Kangana Ranaut, had arranged a special private screening for Superstar Rajinikanth. It is said the 70-year-old superstar was quite impressed with the movie and phoned director AL Vijay.

Even as Rajinikanth has not publically put out a statement about Thalaivii, his said appreciation for the film is making waves on social media.

Also Read | The many faces of ‘Thalaivii’ Jayalalithaa in pop culture

Thalaivii is based on the life and times of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film chronicles her beginnings in Tamil cinema, her relationship with matinee icon and political stalwart MGR and her subsequent rise in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay had helmed the film from writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s script. The film also stars Aravind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani.

Thalaivii released in theatres last week, coinciding with the Ganapathi Chaturthi holiday. The film has garnered mixed reactions. While some have appreciated Kangana’s performance as Jayalalithaa, others are impressed by Aravind Swami’s acting as MGR.

“Kangana inhabits this very complex character like skin in Thalaivii, right from the time Jaya is a budding actress, coat-trailing the mighty MGR (Arvind Swamy), to her meteoric rise in the film industry, and her transition, reluctant at first, and then getting steadier and surer, into an ambitious, give-no-quarters politician,” wrote The Indian Express film critic, Shubhra Gupta.