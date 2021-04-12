Superstar Rajinikanth shares a candid moment with director Siva in new photo from Annaatthe set, see pic

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the shoot for superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe is in full flow. The Sun Pictures recently shared a photo from the sets of the highly-anticipated film in which Rajinikanth could be seen sharing a laugh with filmmaker Siva.

The shared image’s caption read, “#Annaatthe from the shooting spot. @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer.”

Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad for the movie’s shoot on April 8, which also stars ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff among others in pivotal roles. It is being shot by Vetri and will be edited by Ruben. Annaatthe’s music will be scored by the National-Award winning music director D Imman.

The crew had gathered in December last year to shoot the Siva directorial. However, the filming had to be halted after several team members were tested positive for the virus. A few days later, Rajinikanth himself was hospitalised after suffering from some blood pressure issues. The actor was later cleared by the hospital to attend to his work.

Annaatthe is Rajinikanth’s first release since the debacle of Darbar last year. The actioner, which featured the actor in a cop avatar after nearly three decades, failed to live up to the expectations of the audience and was declared a box office failure at the time. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 2.5 stars and called it ‘an out-and-out Rajinikanth film.’ She further wrote, “Darbar may be Superstar Rajinikanth’s first film with hit director A R Murugadoss, but it remains a Rajini film which bows at each step to the continuing myth of the one and only Thalaivar.”