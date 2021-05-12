Superstar Rajinikanth completes Annaatthe shooting, safely retruns to Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth returned to his residence in Chennai on Wednesday after he finished shooting for his upcoming film, Annaatthe. The 70-year-old superstar took a private jet from Hyderabad, where he had camped for little more than a month.

Rajinikanth shot non-stop for 35 days to complete his portions as the film has already been delayed for about a year. Last December, the shooting came to an abrupt stop following many crew members testing positive for the coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive for the virus, Rajinikanth had tested negative. However, the stress had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level, requiring hospitalization.

Rajinikanth spent a few days under the observation of the doctors at the hospital before he cancelled the remainder of his shooting schedule and returned to Chennai for complete rest. His bad health even forced him to drop his plans to take his much-awaited plunge into electoral politics. Soon after he returned home, he announced that he no longer harbours the desire to launch his political party, much to the distress of his fans.

Superstar #Rajinikanth returned back to Chennai after completing shoot for #Annaatthe at Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/grPNxEWDSm — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) May 12, 2021

After voting in the Tamil Nadu state elections, which was held on April 6, Rajinikanth flew down to Hyderabad on April 8 on a private jet to resume his work. The producers had put in great precautions to create a safe workplace for Rajinikanth.

According to reports, soon Rajinikanth will start dubbing for the film in Chennai. The film is expected to open in theatres during the Deepavali holiday.

Written and directed by Siva, the film also has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Prakash Raj and others in the supporting cast.