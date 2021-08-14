scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

Super Singer judge Benny Dayal says ‘won’t see you next season’ after receiving hate messages

Super Singer 8 fans have criticised Benny Dayal for Sridar Sena's eviction from the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 14, 2021 4:16:01 pm
Benny DayalBenny Dayal is currently the judge on Super Singer 8. (Photo: Benny Dayal/Instagram)

Singer Benny Dayal, who is currently judging the eighth season of Tamil singing reality show Super Singer, on Saturday said he wouldn’t return for the next edition as he has been left hurt by the trolls.

Benny took to Instagram to share that he couldn’t “take all the hate messages”. The singer has been criticised over the elimination of contestant Sridar Sena. Many found his eviction unfair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BENNY DAYAL (@bennydayalofficial)

“I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can’t take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I am human after all. I’m done. Thank you. Won’t see you next season,” he shared.

After Benny posted on Instagram, some of his followers sent him love and asked him to ignore the “hate comments”, while others justified fans’ reaction, saying they were merely voicing “injustice” done to Sridar Sena.

After Sridar Sena’s eviction, Super Singer 8 is left with seven contestants to compete for the win– Abhilash Venkitachalam, Anu Anand, KJ Iyenar, Manasi G Kannan, Adithya Krishna, Muthu Sirpi and Bharat Rajesh

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Its a wrap for Kangana Ranaut Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone starrer Shakun Batra untitled film
It’s a wrap for Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Deepika Padukone-Shakun Batra film

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement