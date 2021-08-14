Super Singer judge Benny Dayal says ‘won’t see you next season’ after receiving hate messages

Singer Benny Dayal, who is currently judging the eighth season of Tamil singing reality show Super Singer, on Saturday said he wouldn’t return for the next edition as he has been left hurt by the trolls.

Benny took to Instagram to share that he couldn’t “take all the hate messages”. The singer has been criticised over the elimination of contestant Sridar Sena. Many found his eviction unfair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENNY DAYAL (@bennydayalofficial)

“I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can’t take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I am human after all. I’m done. Thank you. Won’t see you next season,” he shared.

After Benny posted on Instagram, some of his followers sent him love and asked him to ignore the “hate comments”, while others justified fans’ reaction, saying they were merely voicing “injustice” done to Sridar Sena.

After Sridar Sena’s eviction, Super Singer 8 is left with seven contestants to compete for the win– Abhilash Venkitachalam, Anu Anand, KJ Iyenar, Manasi G Kannan, Adithya Krishna, Muthu Sirpi and Bharat Rajesh