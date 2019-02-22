The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi-Samantha Akkineni’s Super Deluxe will leave you intrigued

The trailer of Super Deluxe released today is unlike anything that you have seen before. The two-minute trailer has been cut in an ingenious way to convey just one point: live here now.

The trailer opens with Vijay Sethupathi, who is dressed in drag, and he immediately catches our attention. He is playing a transgender woman called Shilpa in the film, which is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Shilpa narrates a story in a loop. It is the story of a man who is chased by a tiger on a rough mountain road. In his effort to escape the tiger, he ends up coming face-to-face with more danger. And every time, he hits a new danger, Shilpa resets and narrates the story from the beginning and then takes the story forward. She says the same story, each time, in different ways. One time, she is slow and steady in her tone and narration. The next, she tells it rapidly.

Shilpa’s fable forms the backdrop for a series of stories involving different sets of people. While all their stories seem to be different from the other, they share one thing in common – they all are in some deep trouble.

When Thiagarajan made an impressive debut in 2011 with Aaranya Kaandam, which bagged two National Awards including the Best Director, he did not really make a dent on mainstream Kollywood. His upcoming film with a star-studded cast may bring all the recognition that his unique voice deserves.

Super Deluxe has been in production for a long time now. The movie was supposed to be filmed by veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram. However, he opted out of the movie after the first schedule citing production delays as the reason. Cinematographer PS Vinod (Aaranya Kandam and Vikram Vedha) shot the film along with Nirav Shah later.

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, it also stars Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan among others. It will hit the screens on March 29.