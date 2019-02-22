Super Deluxe second poster: Vijay Sethupathi steals the limelight again

The second poster of the much-awaited Tamil film Super Deluxe is out. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a transgender character. Sharing the second poster of the film, Sethupathi tweeted, “#SuperDeluxe releasing on March 29th. Semma trailer coming soon 😍😍”.

Much like the first poster, this one also features Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Bagavathi Perumal and Gayathri. Mysskin will, reportedly, be seen in an extended cameo.

Vijay Sethupathi’s character Shilpa aka Sagayapunithan is seen in a red saree. Samantha will be playing Vaembu. Though the details of her role are yet to be announced, it is clear that this will be unlike anything she has done before. Reputed directors Mysskin, Nalan Kumaraswamy and Neelan have been roped in as co-writers for Super Deluxe.

Super Deluxe will be the second directorial venture of National Award-winner Thiagarajan Kumararaja. His first film Aaranya Kandam attained cult status over the years.