Super Deluxe movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the screenplay for this film has been co-written by Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K. Sekar and the director himself. The film is divided into various segments and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Director Anurag Kashyap recently shared on Twitter that he regrets not being a part of Super Deluxe. He also took the chance to praise the film. The ace filmmaker tweeted, “Saw Kumar Raja’s “Super Deluxe” – mind blown. So much to celebrate. After having seen the film, my regret to not be part of “Super Deluxe” has grown multi-folds. KumarRaja is an unabashed, fearless filmmaker with so many tricks up his sleeves. I am not at liberty to say things but you just don’t see it coming.”

The trailer of Super Deluxe left the audience intrigued and has made them curious about the film.

This is director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second film. His first film, Aaranya Kaandam, won him a National Film award.