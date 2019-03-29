Toggle Menu
Super Deluxe movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan.

Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe review: Super Deluxe is Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second directorial venture.

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the screenplay for this film has been co-written by Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K. Sekar and the director himself. The film is divided into various segments and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Director Anurag Kashyap recently shared on Twitter that he regrets not being a part of Super Deluxe. He also took the chance to praise the film. The ace filmmaker tweeted, “Saw Kumar Raja’s “Super Deluxe” – mind blown. So much to celebrate. After having seen the film, my regret to not be part of “Super Deluxe” has grown multi-folds. KumarRaja is an unabashed, fearless filmmaker with so many tricks up his sleeves. I am not at liberty to say things but you just don’t see it coming.”

The trailer of Super Deluxe left the audience intrigued and has made them curious about the film.

This is director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s second film. His first film, Aaranya Kaandam, won him a National Film award.

'A masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane'

Anupama Chopra posted on Twitter, "The film to watch this weekend is #Superdeluxe - such a masterful blend of high & low, the sacred & the profane! Thiagarajan Kumararaja (@itisthatis) creates a narrative that encompasses marriage, relationships, religion, politics, porn & life itself! Don’t miss it."

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe will face competition from Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Nayanthara’s Airaa down south.

