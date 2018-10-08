Super Deluxe first look: Samantha Akkineni introduces ‘dream team’, Vijay Sethupathi steals the thunder

Super Deluxe has been in production for a long time now.

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Monday shared the first look poster of her upcoming multi-starrer Super Deluxe on Twitter. The first look poster features the impressive star performers in the film including Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan among others.

“Just adding all these twitter handles gives me a high. The dream team. This wait will be worth it (sic),” Samantha captioned the movie poster.

It is Vijay Sethupathi, dressed in drag, who immediately catches our attention. He is said to be playing a woman called Shilpa in the film, which is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Thiagarajan made an impressive debut in 2011 with Aaranya Kaandam, which bagged two National Awards including the Best Director. His upcoming film has already created a lot of interest among movie buffs, thanks to its star-studded cast.

The film has been in production for a long time now. It may be recalled that Thiagaran’s second movie was announced in October 2016. The movie was supposed to be filmed by veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram. However, he opted out of the movie after the first schedule citing production delays as the reason. Cinematographer PS Vinod (Aaranya Kandam and Vikram Vedha) is now handling the camera along with Nirav Shah.

