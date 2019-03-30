Super Deluxe box office collection Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi film all set for a grand opening

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s latest Super Deluxe released on Friday. The film is Kumararaja’s second directorial after 2011’s Aaranya Kaandam. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin among others.

There is a lot of positive buzz surrounding Super Deluxe. The trailers and promos too had piqued the moviegoers’ interest and has generated much discussion on social media. The reviews are pretty impressive as well.

Super Deluxe should have a great opening especially in its home market considering the amount of attention it has received. The word-of-mouth appears to be effusive with praise.

The Indian Express’ S Subhakeerthana gave the film four stars.

Subhakeerthana wrote, “Vijay Sethupathi is brilliant as Shilpa, and it’s one of the most honest transwoman characters in the history of Tamil cinema. Throughout the film, you only see Shilpa. Fahadh Faasil pulls off his role with subtleties and you could say Vembu, perhaps, is Samantha’s best in her career so far. Watch out for Bhagavathi Perumal’s role, and whenever he appears on the screen, you feel like dragging his shirt and slap him.”

She added, “There are no songs in Super Deluxe, but Yuvan Shankar Raja reignites the magic by using his father Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic songs in bits and pieces. As I walked out of the film, I started muttering—life isn’t a chance of random meetings and coincidences, but we are all connected. Also, life is way too real, and if you delve deeper into it, there’s just no purpose or meaning. ‘Real’ is good and you live it. I knew that was all I needed. Honestly, I don’t mind waiting for another eight years if I am going to get another Super Deluxe or even a better masterpiece from Kumararaja.”