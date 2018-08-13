Sunny Leone: Playing a warrior is something that I have always wanted to do

Sunny Leone is playing the role of a warrior princess in Veeramahadevi. Sunny Leone is playing the role of a warrior princess in Veeramahadevi.

Sunny Leone, who is all set to make her Kollywood debut as a lead actor with upcoming film Veeramahadevi, says she always wanted to play a warrior. Asked about the film, Sunny told IANS over an e-mail interview from Los Angeles: “I am so excited to be a part of a project that is like this. Playing a warrior is something that I have always wanted to do.”

“I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for a long time. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated the story. I have a special love towards south India. I have a lot of my fans here, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of a woman I would love to play, it’s Veeramahadevi. She is a very determined and an independent woman,” Sunny had said about her role in the film earlier.

Veeramadevi will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Also starring Navdeep, the film is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner banner and helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan. Currently, Sunny is seen hosting Season 11 of youth-based reality show Splitsvilla on MTV.

(With IANS inputs)

