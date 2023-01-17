scorecardresearch
Sunil sports keikogi in his first look from Rajinikanth’s Jailer, see photo

Telugu star Sunil, who was once a comedy actor, has been roped in for a role in Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer.

Sunil, RajinikanthSunil in Rajinikanth's Jailer (Image: Sun Pictures)
The cast of Jailer is getting bigger and star-studded with every passing day. The latest actor to join the team is Telugu star Sunil. A new poster unveiled by Sun Pictures has revealed the look of the actor from the film.

In the poster, Sunil is seen in keikogi, a traditional costume worn while training in martial arts. It is unclear whether Sunil will be playing a serious role or will be seen as a comedian in the film. Also, his pose in the poster doesn’t reveal the nature of the work.

Here’s the poster:

With Sunil joining Jailer, it is now official that the film will feature actors from all four south Indian film industries. Earlier, it was confirmed that Kannada star Shivarajkumar aka Shivanna was part of the movie. Recently, it was announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been roped in for an extended cameo. Now, with Sunil as part of the film, it has a Telugu actor as well. It has to be seen if the makers have more surprises as the film is yet to have an actor from Bollywood.

ALSO READ |Jailer first look: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with. See photo

Ramya Krishnan, Vasantha Ravi, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu also star in Jailer, which is produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier composed songs for Rajinikanth’s Petta, is teaming up with Superstar again for Jailer. The film is expected to be released on April 14, 2023.

