Suniel Shetty to play the main antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Darbar

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make a comeback in Kollywood with Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Suniel, who made his debut in the Tamil film industry with 2001 film 12B, will play the main antagonist in the AR Murugadoss directorial.

“Anna is going to play a baddie after fifteen years, that too opposite Thalaivar. Last he was seen doing a negative role was in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na,” said a source close to Suniel Shetty.

He added, “Suniel Shetty will be playing the lead antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar, and will start shoot next month in Mumbai. And then the film will pick up its momentum.”

Giving more details about Suniel’s role, the source said, “Anna is going to play Prateik Babbar’s father’s role in the movie. He will be seen in the avatar of a corporate honcho, a successful and stylish businessman. The movie is going to be a typical Rajinikanth film filled with action, so Suniel sir’s energy will also be very different, and you will see some interesting action sequences between Thalaivar and Anna.”

Rajinikanth will be portraying a police officer in Darbar. The superstar recently finished shooting the first schedule of the film in Mumbai.

Suniel Shetty has other south Indian films in his kitty. He recently wrapped up Priyadarshan’s multi-lingual period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham along with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal. He will also be in Kannada film Pailwaan, alongside Sudeep.

On the Bollywood front, the 57-year-old actor will be reuniting soon with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3.