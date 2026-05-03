Sundar C on why he quit Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivar 173: ‘It was too much pressure’

Director Sundar C, who was announced as the director of Thalaivar 173 in November 2025, stepped away from the project within days of the announcement. (Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/ X)

Director Sundar C has spoken for the first time about why he stepped away from Thalaivar 173, the Rajinikanth-starrer produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

In a candid interview with Behindwoods, Sundar C addressed his exit, “To be honest, it was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I’ve made films the way I wanted, based on what I felt would work with the audience. But I don’t have the capacity to make people understand this during production. I don’t know how to narrate a film effectively, and at the same time, I get compromised easily without putting up a fight. So if I do a big film like this, it won’t be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realised I couldn’t stay true to the project or the people involved. That’s why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself,” he said.