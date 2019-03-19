Sun TV bags Vijay starrer Thalapathy 63’s satellite rights

Sun TV has bagged the satellite rights for actor Vijay’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 63. The channel took to their Twitter handle to make the official announcement.

Advertising

Sun TV wrote on Twitter, “.@SunTV buys the satellite rights of #Thalapathy63 #Thalapathy63WithSunTV”

After the massive successes of Theri and Mersal, Thalapathy 63 marks the third collaboration between director Atlee and Vijay. The movie is a sports drama and has been touted to be a “pucca mass-family entertainer”. According to reports, Vijay will be playing a football coach in the film. Reports also suggest Atlee has roped in dozen female football players for Thalapathy 63.

Actor Nayanthara will share screen space with Vijay. The film also stars Vivek, Yogi Babu, Pariyerum Perumal fame Kathir and Daniel Balaji. Bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s banner AGS Cinemas, Thalapathy 63 will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Atlee, meanwhile, has retained the same technical team from Mersal that includes editor Antony Ruben, stunt director Anla Arasu and art director Muthuraj. The first look of Thalapathy 63 will be released on June 22, and the film is eyeing a Diwali release.